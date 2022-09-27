SubscribeSign In
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
Nato Studio added new lights to the already remodeled kitchen, including TK pendants over the island and sconces from Triple Seven. “For the lighting selections, we were looking for very natural materials that have a timeless feel, like brass and milk glass, as opposed to bringing in something that looked too contemporary,” says Cuttle.
The cabinets are made from a super-matte laminate product called Fenix that’s ultra durable and fingerprint resistant.
The backsplash is made of large cement tiles that were sawed into smaller pieces and rearranged to give a mottled look. An appliance garage hides the "non-sexy things you want to put away," laughs Andrew—the blender, the toaster, and so on.
In addition to plenty of built-in storage, the chef's kitchen also features an oversized island, high-end Wolf appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.
Marble covers the backsplash, and new upper cabinets inset with fluted glass were added.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
The exposed brick was left alone to convey the building’s storied history.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
Now, glass and steel doors from A&S Window open onto a deck and significantly brighten the combined kitchen and dining room with natural light.
American white oak was used for the flooring throughout the house, including the sun-filled kitchen. A Brendan Ravenhill hangs above the sink, and a Wolf cooktop was installed opposite the island.
Kitchen and dining area, Maison JJ Joubert
Every square foot of the home has a purpose, including the built-in hidden bar integrated into the living area – a favorite element of Ken and Korina's.
Wood continues to set the tone inside. White oak flooring and tiling together came to $80K, while the custom interior millwork cost $30K.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
