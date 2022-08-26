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Collection by Sam Mink

LOFT

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Sugarhouse specified an interior window with fluted glass, atop custom oak cabinetry. The wall light is by Tracy Glover Studio.
Sugarhouse specified an interior window with fluted glass, atop custom oak cabinetry. The wall light is by Tracy Glover Studio.
Now the ceiling framework gives the room more height, and two taller window units flank either side of the bed, adding to the illusion of more height. Pendants by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hang above the custom white oak bed designed by Lake Flato Architects.
Now the ceiling framework gives the room more height, and two taller window units flank either side of the bed, adding to the illusion of more height. Pendants by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hang above the custom white oak bed designed by Lake Flato Architects.
After: Spencer sourced the 1800s tapestry behind the bed on the ground floor from a vintage market in Paris.
After: Spencer sourced the 1800s tapestry behind the bed on the ground floor from a vintage market in Paris.
A custom-designed oak grid shelf by Julie Mølsgaard provides a striking framework for Jette's prized collection of ceramics.
A custom-designed oak grid shelf by Julie Mølsgaard provides a striking framework for Jette's prized collection of ceramics.
The home office's built-in desk has enough space for parents to work while the kids tackle art projects or homework without feeling too crowded.
The home office's built-in desk has enough space for parents to work while the kids tackle art projects or homework without feeling too crowded.
"The rooftop terrace is designed for exceptional outdoor living, with areas for sitting, dining, and entertaining amidst a garden,
"The rooftop terrace is designed for exceptional outdoor living, with areas for sitting, dining, and entertaining amidst a garden,
The new mudroom has enough space for all-season gear, including seats to put everything on comfortably. "Sam is passionate about spending time in the mountains, including hiking, rock climbing, and especially skiing,
The new mudroom has enough space for all-season gear, including seats to put everything on comfortably. "Sam is passionate about spending time in the mountains, including hiking, rock climbing, and especially skiing,
A 46-inch spray of Italian ruscus can take a centerpiece to new heights. Displayed in Afloral’s creamy gloss ceramic vase, the gorgeous branches make a dramatic impact alone or part of a larger arrangement.
A 46-inch spray of Italian ruscus can take a centerpiece to new heights. Displayed in Afloral’s creamy gloss ceramic vase, the gorgeous branches make a dramatic impact alone or part of a larger arrangement.
In pleasant weather, most entertaining takes place on the expansive terrace, connected to the interior through swaths of floor-to-ceiling glass.
In pleasant weather, most entertaining takes place on the expansive terrace, connected to the interior through swaths of floor-to-ceiling glass.
The couple noticed the evolving trend of open kitchens in restaurants, and drew inspiration when designing their own: “Kitchen restaurants used to be enclosed in the back. Now in restaurants the kitchen is almost like a DJ booth where the chef is in the middle of it and it's a glass you can look into, Carlos says. “We wanted to open up the kitchen so that you could see into the house when you were cooking. There was a big armoire that divided the dining room from the kitchen. We opened all that up and then positioned that kitchen island so that you're facing out when you’re cooking. We wanted it to feel very open with a nice flow. We sit at the island all the time to have breakfast and dinner.”
The couple noticed the evolving trend of open kitchens in restaurants, and drew inspiration when designing their own: “Kitchen restaurants used to be enclosed in the back. Now in restaurants the kitchen is almost like a DJ booth where the chef is in the middle of it and it's a glass you can look into, Carlos says. “We wanted to open up the kitchen so that you could see into the house when you were cooking. There was a big armoire that divided the dining room from the kitchen. We opened all that up and then positioned that kitchen island so that you're facing out when you’re cooking. We wanted it to feel very open with a nice flow. We sit at the island all the time to have breakfast and dinner.”
A painting by Cándida hangs in the primary bedroom, whose sliding doors were relocated from the front room. She bought the chair at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena.
A painting by Cándida hangs in the primary bedroom, whose sliding doors were relocated from the front room. She bought the chair at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
An expanded home office for Julie was a necessity in the latest renovation, and new skylights bring natural light throughout the day.
An expanded home office for Julie was a necessity in the latest renovation, and new skylights bring natural light throughout the day.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.

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