The addition arrived in 10 pieces, including a support for the staircase; all of them were craned onto the roof and assembled in a single day.
New Haven, Connecticut
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Owners' daughter claimed this hidden under-stair storage for her toys.
Stairs
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
Photo caption: In traditional Japanese houses, clever carpenters often combined staircases with storage to maximize living space and storage.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Sarti is only too happy to demonstrate one of his favorite inventions: a mobile kitchen-supply box/cocktail station/breakfast bar with casters that hides beneath the stairs.