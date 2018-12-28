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Collection by Miquel Pastor Oliver

Lluna6

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A bookcase adds visual intrigue to the staircase connecting the lower level to the master suite.
A bookcase adds visual intrigue to the staircase connecting the lower level to the master suite.
Just off the living area is the pool—an enchanting sight while dining at the customizable table.
Just off the living area is the pool—an enchanting sight while dining at the customizable table.
During the day, the pool enlivens the exterior with its dappled reflections; at night it casts a soft glow.
During the day, the pool enlivens the exterior with its dappled reflections; at night it casts a soft glow.
From minimalist dwellings to architectural feats, we're sharing some award-winning ‘Grammers to add to your daily scroll.
From minimalist dwellings to architectural feats, we're sharing some award-winning ‘Grammers to add to your daily scroll.