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m
Collection by
Miquel Pastor Oliver
Lluna6
View
6
Photos
A bookcase adds visual intrigue to the staircase connecting the lower level to the master suite.
Just off the living area is the pool—an enchanting sight while dining at the customizable table.
During the day, the pool enlivens the exterior with its dappled reflections; at night it casts a soft glow.
From minimalist dwellings to architectural feats, we're sharing some award-winning ‘Grammers to add to your daily scroll.
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