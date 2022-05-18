The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
Ludwig Godefroy designed this refuge in Marquesa, Mexico, to feel like both a protect shelter without losing the romance of a secluded cabin.
This living area opposite the bunks features two prominent details in the home's design: terracotta and cork. The floor lamp is by Crate & Barrel, while the ottoman and sofa are from Room and Board.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
“The vibe feels cozy even though the living room is quite grand,” Adler says. He made the room divider out of concrete and integrated the sofa with the step. Lee Jofa fabric covers the dining chairs and the pendants are vintage.
Dark wood coffee table with floral decor.
Peak into living room with brown velvet couch, antique chandelier lighting, and dark olive green wainscoting panelling.
Cabin inspired living room with dark olive green wainscoting walls, a brown velvet couch, twin blue floral oversized chairs, plaid rug, a dark wood coffee table, and antique chandelier lighting.