The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
The living room features several seating options, including a large sectional sofa, armchair by Jaime Hayon, and loveseat by Hans Wegner. The custom media cabinet is by Hudson Valley-based furniture designer Michael Robbins and the floor lamp is by Lostine. A potted tree underscores the easy indoor-outdoor access.
After: A custom L-shaped banquette in light blue Maharam upholstery adds warmth and texture. The original marble mantel has been retrofitted with an electric fireplace.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.
“Our favorite space in the home is the big picture window and custom bench in the family room, which looks out into the backyard,” says resident Fei Zhong. “It's where the kids spend most of their time doing art projects and eating snacks, and we love to spend time laying on the couch and looking out the window.”
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.
The ceiling drops down significantly over the built-in bench in the living area to create a cozy nook. “Like the kitchen, it’s a space within a space,” Thomas says. The wooden boards are flush with the window frame, allowing the sun to wash down the wall.
A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.
The angled roof of the rear addition brings in abundant light and opens the house to the garden.
The couple designed the oak built-ins to tuck under the existing high windows, making sure the new wood tones meld with the existing wood on the floor and ceiling.
