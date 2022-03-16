living rooms
The living room features several seating options, including a large sectional sofa, armchair by Jaime Hayon, and loveseat by Hans Wegner. The custom media cabinet is by Hudson Valley-based furniture designer Michael Robbins and the floor lamp is by Lostine. A potted tree underscores the easy indoor-outdoor access.
“Our favorite space in the home is the big picture window and custom bench in the family room, which looks out into the backyard,” says resident Fei Zhong. “It's where the kids spend most of their time doing art projects and eating snacks, and we love to spend time laying on the couch and looking out the window.”
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.