SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by J deb

Living Rooms

View 223 Photos
The couple are also design lovers, particularly when it comes to vintage furniture. The study is furnished with a Saarinen Table by Knoll and Thonet Cantilever Chairs.
The couple are also design lovers, particularly when it comes to vintage furniture. The study is furnished with a Saarinen Table by Knoll and Thonet Cantilever Chairs.
The master bedroom in this prefab passive house in the Catskills looks out onto a private, cantilevered deck. "This house for me is about contemplation," says homeowner Adrian. "You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’" A low platform bed with stacked pillows instead of a headboard helps maintain that casual feel.
The master bedroom in this prefab passive house in the Catskills looks out onto a private, cantilevered deck. "This house for me is about contemplation," says homeowner Adrian. "You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’" A low platform bed with stacked pillows instead of a headboard helps maintain that casual feel.
On the home's second level, a family room enjoys views through the surrounding tree canopy. An Objekto chair sits across from a Phantom Hands sofa and coffee table.
On the home's second level, a family room enjoys views through the surrounding tree canopy. An Objekto chair sits across from a Phantom Hands sofa and coffee table.
On the ground floor, the living room is anchored with soft furnishings contrasting the stark industrialism of granite floors and concrete walls. A Blueloft couch sits atop a carpet from Jaipur Rug Company, with a coffee table custom designed by CollectiveProject.
On the ground floor, the living room is anchored with soft furnishings contrasting the stark industrialism of granite floors and concrete walls. A Blueloft couch sits atop a carpet from Jaipur Rug Company, with a coffee table custom designed by CollectiveProject.
The home's three levels are framed by large planters containing fruit trees and other vegetation. The custom block makes up all of the home's exterior walls.
The home's three levels are framed by large planters containing fruit trees and other vegetation. The custom block makes up all of the home's exterior walls.
Extensive glazing throughout helps interior spaces feel connected to the greenery and integrated into a vegetated setting, even though the house is located in a densely populated area of Bangalore.
Extensive glazing throughout helps interior spaces feel connected to the greenery and integrated into a vegetated setting, even though the house is located in a densely populated area of Bangalore.
New Affiliates transformed Victoria Bartlett’s 1,000-square-foot loft in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, using everyday materials like brass and plywood. The shelves are made with Home Depot hardware.
New Affiliates transformed Victoria Bartlett’s 1,000-square-foot loft in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, using everyday materials like brass and plywood. The shelves are made with Home Depot hardware.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
The “Casita” gave the family 1,095 square feet of extra space, and has multiple functions, including flexible space for guests, a home office where they can host firm meetings, and an exercise area with a traditional Finnish sauna.
The “Casita” gave the family 1,095 square feet of extra space, and has multiple functions, including flexible space for guests, a home office where they can host firm meetings, and an exercise area with a traditional Finnish sauna.
The view from the courtyard at the Casita, added in 2020.
The view from the courtyard at the Casita, added in 2020.
A playhouse sided in Hemlock was built in 2021 during the pandemic.
A playhouse sided in Hemlock was built in 2021 during the pandemic.
The landscaping was added between the construction of the main house and the Casita.
The landscaping was added between the construction of the main house and the Casita.
In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
The kitchen has Ikea cabinets with Colonial Bronze hardware that “elevates” them, topped with honed Carrara marble counters. Holly is familiar with using a high-low mix for clients. The stools are by PNW maker Phloem Studios and the ceiling lights were sourced from OneFortyThree.
The kitchen has Ikea cabinets with Colonial Bronze hardware that “elevates” them, topped with honed Carrara marble counters. Holly is familiar with using a high-low mix for clients. The stools are by PNW maker Phloem Studios and the ceiling lights were sourced from OneFortyThree.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The new steel structure was also shown in places, like the open tread staircase, to nod to the home’s industrial past. The designers curved the wall across from the stairs and painted it ‘Dirty Martini’ by Clare Paint: “I love the juxtaposition of the softness of that curve mixed with the industrial steel,” says Bordelon.
The new steel structure was also shown in places, like the open tread staircase, to nod to the home’s industrial past. The designers curved the wall across from the stairs and painted it ‘Dirty Martini’ by Clare Paint: “I love the juxtaposition of the softness of that curve mixed with the industrial steel,” says Bordelon.
Clasen kept the layout as is, and refreshed the room with coats of white paint that brightened the space and unified the overhead wood accents. Midcentury-inspired furnishings coordinate with the history.
Clasen kept the layout as is, and refreshed the room with coats of white paint that brightened the space and unified the overhead wood accents. Midcentury-inspired furnishings coordinate with the history.

203 more saves