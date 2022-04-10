Living Rooms
The master bedroom in this prefab passive house in the Catskills looks out onto a private, cantilevered deck. "This house for me is about contemplation," says homeowner Adrian. "You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’" A low platform bed with stacked pillows instead of a headboard helps maintain that casual feel.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The new steel structure was also shown in places, like the open tread staircase, to nod to the home’s industrial past. The designers curved the wall across from the stairs and painted it ‘Dirty Martini’ by Clare Paint: “I love the juxtaposition of the softness of that curve mixed with the industrial steel,” says Bordelon.
203 more saves