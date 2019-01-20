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Collection by Brice A Kuhl

living room

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The living room features beautiful window coverings by Austintatious Blinds and furniture by West Elm.
The living room features beautiful window coverings by Austintatious Blinds and furniture by West Elm.
Livingroom
Livingroom
Living room
Living room
“I just removed things until I knew an Eames Compact sofa would look right at home," says Nguyen.
“I just removed things until I knew an Eames Compact sofa would look right at home," says Nguyen.
The furniture and artwork in the house are items that the residents have collected from both Portugal and elsewhere in Europe. The interiors were designed by José Luís Barbosa.
The furniture and artwork in the house are items that the residents have collected from both Portugal and elsewhere in Europe. The interiors were designed by José Luís Barbosa.
The sofa is from Cantoni, the rug is from Restoration Hardware, and the Tolomeo floor lamp is by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide. The large windows in the background and throughout the house are from Western Window Systems.
The sofa is from Cantoni, the rug is from Restoration Hardware, and the Tolomeo floor lamp is by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide. The large windows in the background and throughout the house are from Western Window Systems.
The Mikado 2 sofa by Hans Hopfer for Roche Bobois is a bright and cheery centerpiece in the otherwise sedate living room. The nubby wool Photon rug from Design Within Reach warms up the expanse of concrete. The framed drawing is by the Los Angeles–based artist Daniel Brice. Huge sliding doors open the house to the outdoors and virtually double the Burtons' living space.
The Mikado 2 sofa by Hans Hopfer for Roche Bobois is a bright and cheery centerpiece in the otherwise sedate living room. The nubby wool Photon rug from Design Within Reach warms up the expanse of concrete. The framed drawing is by the Los Angeles–based artist Daniel Brice. Huge sliding doors open the house to the outdoors and virtually double the Burtons' living space.
The living area opens up to a patio with views of a neighboring vineyard. Paulistano armchairs from Design Within Reach and a Ligne Roset Togo sofa surround a Dunn coffee table from Room & Board. The fireplace is from Montigo.
The living area opens up to a patio with views of a neighboring vineyard. Paulistano armchairs from Design Within Reach and a Ligne Roset Togo sofa surround a Dunn coffee table from Room & Board. The fireplace is from Montigo.
A Small but Great Room
A Small but Great Room
Case Study® Bentwood Daybed
Case Study® Bentwood Daybed
In the living room, an Akari lamp by Isamu Noguchi sits atop a coffee table Hale made and next to a collage of Maisie and Pippa’s paintings. Like most of the furniture in the house, the couch, coffee table, and side table were made by Hale or his close colleagues, often in his favorite material: plywood.
In the living room, an Akari lamp by Isamu Noguchi sits atop a coffee table Hale made and next to a collage of Maisie and Pippa’s paintings. Like most of the furniture in the house, the couch, coffee table, and side table were made by Hale or his close colleagues, often in his favorite material: plywood.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
The exposed concrete is thoughtfully balanced with warm wood and minimalist details.
The exposed concrete is thoughtfully balanced with warm wood and minimalist details.
Living Room
Living Room