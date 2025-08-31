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Collection by Jess

Living Room

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"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.