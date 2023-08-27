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Collection by Kathy Z

Living room

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The furnishings were chosen to complement the architecture while keeping the spaces comfortable and inviting.
The furnishings were chosen to complement the architecture while keeping the spaces comfortable and inviting.
In the extension, Knight combined differing brickwork textures, a steel overhang for shading, and timber detailing around the "splayed reveal
In the extension, Knight combined differing brickwork textures, a steel overhang for shading, and timber detailing around the "splayed reveal
The lower ground floor houses the kitchen and dining rooms with polished concrete flooring, bamboo-lined joinery, and countertop.
The lower ground floor houses the kitchen and dining rooms with polished concrete flooring, bamboo-lined joinery, and countertop.
A beautifully crafted oak staircase is located at the front of the building serving the south-facing habitable rooms and has been detailed to create a sense of movement and energy with natural lighting through large north-facing windows. The curved plaster wall and its mirrored recesses invite light into the space.
A beautifully crafted oak staircase is located at the front of the building serving the south-facing habitable rooms and has been detailed to create a sense of movement and energy with natural lighting through large north-facing windows. The curved plaster wall and its mirrored recesses invite light into the space.
Cleanly fitted shelving, closets, and storage line the entry wall into the bedroom.
Cleanly fitted shelving, closets, and storage line the entry wall into the bedroom.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
In Brooklyn, a couple tap architect Sarah Jacoby to give their townhome a vibrant, family-friendly update.
In Brooklyn, a couple tap architect Sarah Jacoby to give their townhome a vibrant, family-friendly update.
Jenny Wall Sconces by Blueprint Lighting flank the preserved woodwork that signals the entry into the "threshold
Jenny Wall Sconces by Blueprint Lighting flank the preserved woodwork that signals the entry into the "threshold
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The lower level now has three bedrooms that can flex in use, and this communal hangout spot lined with windows and a glass door. David and Isabel didn't want the downstairs to feel too dark in comparison to the upper level.
The lower level now has three bedrooms that can flex in use, and this communal hangout spot lined with windows and a glass door. David and Isabel didn't want the downstairs to feel too dark in comparison to the upper level.
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
There is more tall-ceiling space in the expanded second floor, including the master bedroom.
There is more tall-ceiling space in the expanded second floor, including the master bedroom.
A new white oak staircase and railing lead to the main suite now occupying the garden level. The shadow reveal detail is carried throughout the house, scribing doorframes, windows, and baseboard.
A new white oak staircase and railing lead to the main suite now occupying the garden level. The shadow reveal detail is carried throughout the house, scribing doorframes, windows, and baseboard.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.