Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Practical, long-lasting finishes throughout meet Roberta’s dictum that everything should be easy to use. Stone-like Cambria quartz backsplashes and seamless countertops don’t have grout, making it easier to keep things clean.
The light-filled parlor features two original wood and tile mantels (one at either end) and 11-foot ceilings.