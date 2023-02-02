SubscribeSign In
Living Room

Behind the Muuto sofa, a dreamy but muted painting by artist Keiko Hara commands attention.
The formwork concrete creates a dynamic horizontal directionality in the living areas that directs the eye to the views.
The design creates a single rhythm of windows extending across the middle of the house, in both public areas and bedrooms.
A light-filled living room is anchored by a modern hearth and features a lofty tongue-and-groove ceiling that references the home's midcentury roots. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide the potential for indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
One of the three pavilions is an open, single-story space that combined the home's kitchen and great room. The Bigelows specifically liked the idea of a great room because it affords a flexible plan and airy atmosphere for entertaining. The Flexform furniture can become an in-the-round seating arrangement for impromptu piano sessions.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The residence was designed by Baltimore-based architecture firm Ziger/Snead and built by Blackhorse Construction. Its living room features chairs by A. Rudin and a daybed and sofa by Bright Chair.
The floor plan is open and flexible.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
Brick paving crosses the threshold, blurring the boundary between inside and out.
