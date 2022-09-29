Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
In addition to large tripartite windows, the living room also features an original fireplace and provides direct access to the main dining area and kitchen beyond.
The Rothenberg Residence in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley Real Estate.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
