SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Aria Safar

Living Room

View 4 Photos
A wall above a Caracole sideboard has Maison C wallpaper sectioned into a triptych.
A wall above a Caracole sideboard has Maison C wallpaper sectioned into a triptych.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
"A majority of the existing roof was removed to frame the new second floor,
"A majority of the existing roof was removed to frame the new second floor,