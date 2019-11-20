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Collection by mthow@zaifmanlaw.com

Living room

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In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
A generously sized window in the kitchen underscores the connection between indoors and out. As elsewhere, the windows and doors are by Loewen.
A generously sized window in the kitchen underscores the connection between indoors and out. As elsewhere, the windows and doors are by Loewen.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
The kitchen was expanded in the remodel, and outfitted in Ikea cabinets with Semihandmade fronts painted sage green and CB2 half moon pulls. The counters are Corian Snow Flurry, and the new patio door is aluminum clad wood from Jeld Wen. A panel ready Fisher Paykel refrigerator is to the right of the stove.
The kitchen was expanded in the remodel, and outfitted in Ikea cabinets with Semihandmade fronts painted sage green and CB2 half moon pulls. The counters are Corian Snow Flurry, and the new patio door is aluminum clad wood from Jeld Wen. A panel ready Fisher Paykel refrigerator is to the right of the stove.
Before: Excavating the lower level transformed the dark, rarely used basement space into a light-filled office overlooking the lake.
Before: Excavating the lower level transformed the dark, rarely used basement space into a light-filled office overlooking the lake.
Before: A view of the home’s existing basement
Before: A view of the home’s existing basement
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
Living Room Cabinets
Living Room Cabinets
Given the home’s tight and efficient footprint, the architects sought to use simple materials and strategic moves to delineate different spaces and uses. The lower ceiling height of the living room, for example, distinguishes it from the dining area, which has a taller ceiling.
Given the home’s tight and efficient footprint, the architects sought to use simple materials and strategic moves to delineate different spaces and uses. The lower ceiling height of the living room, for example, distinguishes it from the dining area, which has a taller ceiling.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
The home's open floor plan makes it a delight to entertain in, with sliding glass doors leading out to a screened porch off the airy kitchen and living space, with its dramatic walls of glass facing the courtyard.
The home's open floor plan makes it a delight to entertain in, with sliding glass doors leading out to a screened porch off the airy kitchen and living space, with its dramatic walls of glass facing the courtyard.

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