Living room
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The kitchen was expanded in the remodel, and outfitted in Ikea cabinets with Semihandmade fronts painted sage green and CB2 half moon pulls. The counters are Corian Snow Flurry, and the new patio door is aluminum clad wood from Jeld Wen. A panel ready Fisher Paykel refrigerator is to the right of the stove.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
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