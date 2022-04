During my jaunt to Cambodia last month, when I was not hauling bricks to build an outdoor school kitchen with my studio, I had the chance to see a multitude of informal building in both urban and rural areas of the country. On one of our precious days off, we dashed off in tuk-tuks, motorbikes, and boats to explore the legendary floating villages on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap lake.

To see images, please visit the slideshow.