Living Mural at Dwell on Design, Wall Art in Dwell

Dwell celebrates the rich tradition of murals and street art in Los Angeles with Living Mural at Dwell on Design, created by a collective of local artists over the course of the weekend. In honor of the project, we gather 5 other examples of contemporary murals and street art, previously featured in the pages of Dwell. For more highlights of Dwell on Design 2013, happening in Los Angeles June 21-23, check out our event's sister site.