The kitchen sits right across from the main living room and high-grade Thermador appliances, as well as dual work areas, each equipped with a sink and dishwasher.
Spanning 4,200 square feet, the custom residence has 16-foot ceilings, abundant glazing, and a new saltwater pool.
When Eric and Emily first moved into the house, they found a kitchen that had undergone a partial renovation and divided into two separate sections. They opened it up and added the peninsula for more counter space topped with Silestone.
The large scale, blue artwork is by Sarah Philouze. A jute area rug from Wayfair. It sits with a set of two Douglas Fanning Petite Bean Tables, a Dessa Leh Contemporary Lounge Chair by Ayala Serfaty, and a Sculptural Carved Chair by Carol Egan, all from Maison Gerard.
In the relocated kitchen, on the annex's ground floor, a whole wall, from cabinets to backsplashes (as well as the adjacent island), was painted green, as if they're single pieces of furniture.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
The entry is a spot to display the family’s love of art, including a pine cone sculpture by Floyd Elzinga, and paintings by David Thauberger and Allen Sapp.
The whitened Ash slat detail runs across the ceiling and down the front of a cabinet that conceals office supplies.
The guest room is part of the addition off the kitchen, and can act as an ADU when necessary.
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A full-length bench extends beneath a wall of windows in the dining area, with a wet bar tucked into the corner. Custom wallpaper was used on the back wall of the bar.
Down the hallway from the main living areas awaits a spacious media room, which also features bespoke shelving and pop-out details.
The office enclosure is made from white oak, with slats crafted in Plum Projects' studio workshop.
A spacious primary suite awaits at the opposite end of the living areas, presenting a quiet refuge to rest and relax.