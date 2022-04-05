Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Inès Le Cannellier

Living Areas

View 43 Photos
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Storage was vital for this young family, and the design team incorporated it wherever they could. Though the space is relatively compact, smartly programmed walls of cabinetry—like the one that runs through the hallway room from a work station to the main bedroom—make it simple to keep clutter out of sight.
Storage was vital for this young family, and the design team incorporated it wherever they could. Though the space is relatively compact, smartly programmed walls of cabinetry—like the one that runs through the hallway room from a work station to the main bedroom—make it simple to keep clutter out of sight.
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.
This fireplace is lined with the same bricks as the plinth, so there’s “a relationship between new and old,” explains Dovey.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
An accordion glass door expands the living area while framing a striking desert panorama.
An accordion glass door expands the living area while framing a striking desert panorama.
Guta's designed her apartments in a combination of red, green, and blue tones, which can be seen in the living room's limewashed lilac wallpaper to the red vintage, Moroccan Beni Ourain rug, the multi-colored fabric of two matching chairs.
Guta's designed her apartments in a combination of red, green, and blue tones, which can be seen in the living room's limewashed lilac wallpaper to the red vintage, Moroccan Beni Ourain rug, the multi-colored fabric of two matching chairs.
The living room has two sofas by Adrian Pearsall -- a 1970 green Gondola model sofa that sits in front of a large window with blue curtains and a 1960 cream-colored sofa with attached side tables purchased from a vintage store in North Carolina, which also happens to be signed by Pearsall himself.
The living room has two sofas by Adrian Pearsall -- a 1970 green Gondola model sofa that sits in front of a large window with blue curtains and a 1960 cream-colored sofa with attached side tables purchased from a vintage store in North Carolina, which also happens to be signed by Pearsall himself.
Aranza works on vintage sofa while her West Highland white terrier, Benito, looks on.
Aranza works on vintage sofa while her West Highland white terrier, Benito, looks on.
The shapely silhouettes of the Juice table from Miniforms and the 675 dining chairsfrom Case Furniture are complemented by the sculptural Hashira suspension lamps from Menu.
The shapely silhouettes of the Juice table from Miniforms and the 675 dining chairsfrom Case Furniture are complemented by the sculptural Hashira suspension lamps from Menu.
A view of the closed internal windows into the study room and future child's room.
A view of the closed internal windows into the study room and future child's room.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
The back parlor has plenty of cozy seating for listening to music or chatting with friends. The horn pendant lamp is by Noguchi.
The back parlor has plenty of cozy seating for listening to music or chatting with friends. The horn pendant lamp is by Noguchi.
Maureen and Timothy use the back parlor mostly for leisure, so Maureen added a thick shag rug to soften the mood. The rug, as well as the Bertoia chairs and tulip table are from DWR.
Maureen and Timothy use the back parlor mostly for leisure, so Maureen added a thick shag rug to soften the mood. The rug, as well as the Bertoia chairs and tulip table are from DWR.
The plaster medallions above the chandeliers had to be removed to repair ceiling damage and replaced by polyurethane ones.
The plaster medallions above the chandeliers had to be removed to repair ceiling damage and replaced by polyurethane ones.
In keeping with Viks’s design, the living room remains on the second floor. A bright yellow artwork by Ken’ichiro Taniguchi complements the Bend Sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&amp;B Italia. The Random pendant lights are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi, the Yo-Yo coffee table is by Emanuele Zenere, and the Maltino Rug is by Linie Design. The hardwood flooring is from the Admiration line by Mirage.
In keeping with Viks’s design, the living room remains on the second floor. A bright yellow artwork by Ken’ichiro Taniguchi complements the Bend Sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&amp;B Italia. The Random pendant lights are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi, the Yo-Yo coffee table is by Emanuele Zenere, and the Maltino Rug is by Linie Design. The hardwood flooring is from the Admiration line by Mirage.

23 more saves