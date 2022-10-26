All-white cabinetry offers a crisp look that allows your clothing to steal the spotlight. The high-contrast shaker style doors, create an elegant backdrop for your clothing. Light also pours through the big windows, drawing your eye to the iconic views of the Hudson River. It creates a feeling of brightness and positivity that energizes and enlivens. It’s a walk-in closet where you can look and feel your best as you begin your day. For added visual appeal, the unit was accented with crown and base molding. The elegant detailing was inspired by the pre-war era building’s architectural features. The moldings add a retro geometric touch that matches the apartments beamed ceilings and traditional herringbone floors that were all the rage during the period and make a striking comeback in this beautiful renovation.