Living & Dining - furniture layout, lighting, etc
All-white cabinetry offers a crisp look that allows your clothing to steal the spotlight. The high-contrast shaker style doors, create an elegant backdrop for your clothing. Light also pours through the big windows, drawing your eye to the iconic views of the Hudson River. It creates a feeling of brightness and positivity that energizes and enlivens. It’s a walk-in closet where you can look and feel your best as you begin your day. For added visual appeal, the unit was accented with crown and base molding. The elegant detailing was inspired by the pre-war era building’s architectural features. The moldings add a retro geometric touch that matches the apartments beamed ceilings and traditional herringbone floors that were all the rage during the period and make a striking comeback in this beautiful renovation.
10 Mitchell Place, Midtown East - $495,000 Located in a discreet private enclave off 49th Street, 10 Mitchell Place is a charming pre-war building with 24/7 doorman and live-in super. Apartment 9F comprises: sunny living room, 1 bedroom with updated bath, and numerous closets. There are many pre-war details: original mantlepiece, beamed ceilings, and hardwood floors. Sunny open sky views north add to the appeal of this apartment. There is a kitchen would could excel with updating; bike room and laundry.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
