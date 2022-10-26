SubscribeSign In
Collection by Naomi Stark

Living & Dining - furniture layout, lighting, etc

Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Hall replaced a covered porch with a new living room and an attached garage with a new family room and a primary suite upstairs. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar &amp; Moss.</span>
Powder room
The garden level echoes the style of the
Bedroom
Each of the two bathrooms were fully remodeled and now feature new flooring and fixtures.
“I love how the natural light works with the tall curved ceiling of the front bedroom upstairs,” says architect Aniket Shahane. “On a cloudy day, it lights the entire room softly and evenly; on a sunny day, a ray of light adds some drama. It makes the room feel much bigger than it is.”
The firm has also preserved features typical to the pre-war worker's cottage.
All-white cabinetry offers a crisp look that allows your clothing to steal the spotlight. The high-contrast shaker style doors, create an elegant backdrop for your clothing. Light also pours through the big windows, drawing your eye to the iconic views of the Hudson River. It creates a feeling of brightness and positivity that energizes and enlivens. It’s a walk-in closet where you can look and feel your best as you begin your day. For added visual appeal, the unit was accented with crown and base molding. The elegant detailing was inspired by the pre-war era building’s architectural features. The moldings add a retro geometric touch that matches the apartments beamed ceilings and traditional herringbone floors that were all the rage during the period and make a striking comeback in this beautiful renovation.
10 Mitchell Place, Midtown East - $495,000 Located in a discreet private enclave off 49th Street, 10 Mitchell Place is a charming pre-war building with 24/7 doorman and live-in super. Apartment 9F comprises: sunny living room, 1 bedroom with updated bath, and numerous closets. There are many pre-war details: original mantlepiece, beamed ceilings, and hardwood floors. Sunny open sky views north add to the appeal of this apartment. There is a kitchen would could excel with updating; bike room and laundry.
A palette of light grays and ivories was carried out in the wall paint colors, carpeting, and upholstery, which created a sophisticated, modern atmosphere while highlighting the space’s elegant prewar details.
A narrow hallway, typical of prewar apartments, doubles as an art gallery lined with woodcut type studies by graphic artist Jack Stauffacher, type sketches by Erik Spiekermann, and photography by Catherine Opie and Catherine Ledner.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
Throughout, Erik and Bill repeated and “wrapped” materials, like the birch plywood near the front entrance, which extends from the bench to the coat rack.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
Built-in bookcases in the living room echo the birch ply of the kitchen cabinetry.
