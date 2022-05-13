Living
The kitchen is open to the home’s public space, and intimately connected to the jaw-dropping views beyond. Three Sculptural Glass Geo Pendants from West Elm (Clear, 8") hang above the kitchen peninsula, while the living room includes a custom West Elm Andes Sofa in Ink Blue Distressed Velvet, along with an Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman. The outdoor dining area features a Diablo Extension table in Charcoal and Formed Chairs in Black, both by Terra Outdoor Living.
Originally featured on the tour in 2002, the Foothill Terrace residence marks another first for the 2023 event. “As far as I know we have never brought back a house from the past and featured it again,” says Spencer. The home, which has been remodeled and expanded by Furman + Keil Architects, is a blend of historic and contemporary styles, woven together by architectural legacies, including the renowned Roland Roessner.
Polished-concrete pendants by Venice, California, artist Chris Buzzell are suspended with climbing rope in the kitchen. Designer Raili Clasen furnished the sitting area with custom chairs upholstered in Métaphores fabric. "It’s a place to have a glass of wine and look out to the patio and pool," she says.
