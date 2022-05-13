Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Paul Grzeszczak

Living

View 112 Photos
The couple wanted a large dining table to host regular guests for dinners, projects, or just conversation.
The couple wanted a large dining table to host regular guests for dinners, projects, or just conversation.
The main living area has a wall of glass sliders, infusing the interiors with ample natural light.
The main living area has a wall of glass sliders, infusing the interiors with ample natural light.
The kitchen is open to the home’s public space, and intimately connected to the jaw-dropping views beyond. Three Sculptural Glass Geo Pendants from West Elm (Clear, 8") hang above the kitchen peninsula, while the living room includes a custom West Elm Andes Sofa in Ink Blue Distressed Velvet, along with an ​​Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman. The outdoor dining area features a Diablo Extension table in Charcoal and Formed Chairs in Black, both by Terra Outdoor Living.
The kitchen is open to the home’s public space, and intimately connected to the jaw-dropping views beyond. Three Sculptural Glass Geo Pendants from West Elm (Clear, 8") hang above the kitchen peninsula, while the living room includes a custom West Elm Andes Sofa in Ink Blue Distressed Velvet, along with an ​​Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman. The outdoor dining area features a Diablo Extension table in Charcoal and Formed Chairs in Black, both by Terra Outdoor Living.
Originally featured on the tour in 2002, the Foothill Terrace residence marks another first for the 2023 event. “As far as I know we have never brought back a house from the past and featured it again,” says Spencer. The home, which has been remodeled and expanded by Furman + Keil Architects, is a blend of historic and contemporary styles, woven together by architectural legacies, including the renowned Roland Roessner.
Originally featured on the tour in 2002, the Foothill Terrace residence marks another first for the 2023 event. “As far as I know we have never brought back a house from the past and featured it again,” says Spencer. The home, which has been remodeled and expanded by Furman + Keil Architects, is a blend of historic and contemporary styles, woven together by architectural legacies, including the renowned Roland Roessner.
Upon entering and progressing deeper into the home, expansive windows lining the living room reveal dramatic views of the rolling Pennsylavania hills. In the summer, the cantilever at the south protects the living room from direct sunlight.
Upon entering and progressing deeper into the home, expansive windows lining the living room reveal dramatic views of the rolling Pennsylavania hills. In the summer, the cantilever at the south protects the living room from direct sunlight.
The Yang sectional and Dibbets rug are both from Minotti; the coffee tables are by Eric Freyer.
The Yang sectional and Dibbets rug are both from Minotti; the coffee tables are by Eric Freyer.
The interior of the house recalls the rawness and scale of an exhibition space, appropriate since the residents own an art gallery.
The interior of the house recalls the rawness and scale of an exhibition space, appropriate since the residents own an art gallery.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
"When the current owners bought the property in 1955, they wrote to Wright asking if he had designed any landscaping for the house; Wright responded that he hadn’t but directed them to buy furniture from his new line that matched the home,
"When the current owners bought the property in 1955, they wrote to Wright asking if he had designed any landscaping for the house; Wright responded that he hadn’t but directed them to buy furniture from his new line that matched the home,
The reclaimed alder-clad, double-fireplace demarcates the open living room and kitchen.
The reclaimed alder-clad, double-fireplace demarcates the open living room and kitchen.
The home is oriented to the south to take advantage of the light.
The home is oriented to the south to take advantage of the light.
Expansive glazing stretches across the main living areas, inviting ample natural light inside.
Expansive glazing stretches across the main living areas, inviting ample natural light inside.
Polished-concrete pendants by Venice, California, artist Chris Buzzell are suspended with climbing rope in the kitchen. Designer Raili Clasen furnished the sitting area with custom chairs upholstered in Métaphores fabric. "It’s a place to have a glass of wine and look out to the patio and pool," she says.
Polished-concrete pendants by Venice, California, artist Chris Buzzell are suspended with climbing rope in the kitchen. Designer Raili Clasen furnished the sitting area with custom chairs upholstered in Métaphores fabric. "It’s a place to have a glass of wine and look out to the patio and pool," she says.

92 more saves