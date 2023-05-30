Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.
In the new 2,770-square-foot apartment, original I-beams brace the structure at dramatic angles and collide overhead, and the raw concrete is tempered by blackened steel, white-oak flooring, and bush-hammered Carrara marble—all selected by Willis.
A linear suspension light from the Mile Collection by Lambert & Fils hangs above the nine-foot-long black granite island.
The concrete floors are treated with a water-based epoxy that lends a matte, stone-like finish.