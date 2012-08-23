Little Lamps We Love

This week, Dwell took a whirl around the Javits Convention Center to check out the goods at the New York International Gift Fair. We spotted a few tasty design morsels (more on that in the coming months) but were especially bowled over by a tiny lamp in Alessi's booth. The brand-new AlessiLux LED lights will be released a bit later this year, and will cost around $150 for each one of four rechargable LED iterations. They're equipped with two settings and the battery lasts for several hours on high and two days on low. Here's a sneak peek at Alessi's cutest lamp, plus six more picks for lighting a small space.

And for tiny lamps of a different sort, we highly recommend design group Okolo's enyclopedic flash card set highlighting iconic Czech industrial lighting from the 1950s to the 1990s. Read more about the exhibition that inpired the miniature lamp guide here.