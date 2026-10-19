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Collection by Dwell

LIOHI: Mismatched Dining Chairs

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The couple hand-selected every piece of furniture in the house and perused Craigslist to find the four Verner Panton stacking chairs surrounding a Pure dining table from CB2. The two tubular steel side chairs are from Danish Modern L.A., and the pair purchased Muuto’s Plugged Pendant lamp from A+R. Mays and Campbell received the Molecule Building Set as a gift; it’s available from Ferm Living.
The couple hand-selected every piece of furniture in the house and perused Craigslist to find the four Verner Panton stacking chairs surrounding a Pure dining table from CB2. The two tubular steel side chairs are from Danish Modern L.A., and the pair purchased Muuto’s Plugged Pendant lamp from A+R. Mays and Campbell received the Molecule Building Set as a gift; it’s available from Ferm Living.
Sleek black cabinetry contrasts beautifully with the home's richly textured wood accents.
Sleek black cabinetry contrasts beautifully with the home's richly textured wood accents.
"It is expected that the tree will strengthen the relationship between the family and the house, as if the tree is another member of the family," says Chikamori.
"It is expected that the tree will strengthen the relationship between the family and the house, as if the tree is another member of the family," says Chikamori.
Tom Givone's current weekend abode, nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, is—so far—his capstone project, a synthesis of personal taste, material experimentation, and historically sensitive restoration: a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.
Tom Givone's current weekend abode, nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, is—so far—his capstone project, a synthesis of personal taste, material experimentation, and historically sensitive restoration: a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.
The table is situated in front of the house’s rear wall of skyscraper glass. Laminate kitchen cabinets by Ikea are framed in wraparound bluestone; the 48-inch commercial range is by FiveStar.
The table is situated in front of the house’s rear wall of skyscraper glass. Laminate kitchen cabinets by Ikea are framed in wraparound bluestone; the 48-inch commercial range is by FiveStar.
In the Tribeca penthouse of a young bachelor, Reddymade Design kept most of the space intact, focusing on adding bright and appealing furniture and materials. Tropicalia chairs from Moroso surround an El Dom table from Cassina. The pendant is from Petite Friture.
In the Tribeca penthouse of a young bachelor, Reddymade Design kept most of the space intact, focusing on adding bright and appealing furniture and materials. Tropicalia chairs from Moroso surround an El Dom table from Cassina. The pendant is from Petite Friture.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
The family's activity centers around the open-plan dining room, which does triple-duty as a living room and kitchen. Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way guests can pick their favorite when they sit.
The family's activity centers around the open-plan dining room, which does triple-duty as a living room and kitchen. Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way guests can pick their favorite when they sit.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
With the help of architect Bart Lens, Veerle Wenes and Bob Christiaens merged a 19th-century building with a 1970s one to create a combined home and art gallery in Antwerp. In the dining room downstairs, Wenes entertains family, friends, and gallery visitors. The yellow chair is by Jens Fager.
With the help of architect Bart Lens, Veerle Wenes and Bob Christiaens merged a 19th-century building with a 1970s one to create a combined home and art gallery in Antwerp. In the dining room downstairs, Wenes entertains family, friends, and gallery visitors. The yellow chair is by Jens Fager.
Homeowner Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way, guests can pick their favorite when they sit. Photo by: Petra Bindel
Homeowner Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way, guests can pick their favorite when they sit. Photo by: Petra Bindel
Tom Dixon pendant lamps hang above a steel-and-marble dining table by Chris Connell topped by Kate Hume vases and surrounded by painted Thonet chairs. The wood-veneer cabinetry in the adjacent kitchen complements the rich Grigio Carnico marble on the island and backsplash. “The kitchen has a deliberately dark palette,” James says.
Tom Dixon pendant lamps hang above a steel-and-marble dining table by Chris Connell topped by Kate Hume vases and surrounded by painted Thonet chairs. The wood-veneer cabinetry in the adjacent kitchen complements the rich Grigio Carnico marble on the island and backsplash. “The kitchen has a deliberately dark palette,” James says.
HAL Tube and Sledge chairs, by Jasper Morrison for Vitra, are arranged around an Extesso dining table by Neo Katoikein. A George Nelson Eye Clock sits on the cantilevered shelving by Pafos, a furniture company based in Oinofyta, Greece, which also constructed the built-in cabinets in the living room. The pendant lamp includes fixtures designed by Lee Broom for Oikos.
HAL Tube and Sledge chairs, by Jasper Morrison for Vitra, are arranged around an Extesso dining table by Neo Katoikein. A George Nelson Eye Clock sits on the cantilevered shelving by Pafos, a furniture company based in Oinofyta, Greece, which also constructed the built-in cabinets in the living room. The pendant lamp includes fixtures designed by Lee Broom for Oikos.
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.