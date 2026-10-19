LIOHI: Mismatched Dining Chairs
The couple hand-selected every piece of furniture in the house and perused Craigslist to find the four Verner Panton stacking chairs surrounding a Pure dining table from CB2. The two tubular steel side chairs are from Danish Modern L.A., and the pair purchased Muuto’s Plugged Pendant lamp from A+R. Mays and Campbell received the Molecule Building Set as a gift; it’s available from Ferm Living.
Tom Dixon pendant lamps hang above a steel-and-marble dining table by Chris Connell topped by Kate Hume vases and surrounded by painted Thonet chairs. The wood-veneer cabinetry in the adjacent kitchen complements the rich Grigio Carnico marble on the island and backsplash. “The kitchen has a deliberately dark palette,” James says.
HAL Tube and Sledge chairs, by Jasper Morrison for Vitra, are arranged around an Extesso dining table by Neo Katoikein. A George Nelson Eye Clock sits on the cantilevered shelving by Pafos, a furniture company based in Oinofyta, Greece, which also constructed the built-in cabinets in the living room. The pendant lamp includes fixtures designed by Lee Broom for Oikos.