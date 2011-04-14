Lima's El Mercado Restaurant

At Lima's El Mercao Restaurant, the theme is old meets new—not just in the food, where acclaimed chef Rafael Osterling puts a new twist on classic Peruvian dishes, but also in the architecture. Opened in 2010, the restaurant is located in the city's Miralores district. On the triangular site, architect Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos created a "little green area" in the semi-industrial area. Here, we take an off-hours tour of the bustling cerviche lunch spot.