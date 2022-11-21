Dwell House
In addition to a sound-proof movie theater, the home also features a spacious pool. Plenty of
Down the hall from the principal suite is a spacious sound-proof theater.
Another light-filled living area, which also opens to the terrace, awaits beyond the kitchen.
Listed for $3M, the 1963 residence is perched amidst the canopy of a wooded Dallas hillside.
Set into a private hillside, the home has several tiered terraces and decks for entertaining.
A central island anchors the open kitchen, while custom cabinetry line the back wall.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing wraps around the main living area, providing direct outdoor access.
The home from the backyard, showcasing its harmonious blend of glass, wood, and brick.
In addition to four bedrooms, the residence also offers a spacious, light-filled office.
The home's post-and-beam construction continue into the dining area, another space that provides direct outdoor access. Polished concrete floors complement the wood ceilings.
In the main living room, floor-to-ceiling windows flank the original brick fireplace, framing striking views of the adjacent entertaining terrace and landscaped backyard.
Expansive skylights stretch across the central atrium, ushering ample natural light inside.
