Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Interlocking light and dark hardwood flooring fit right in with the vintage aesthetic of this small flat in Katowice, Poland.
"We went through numerous palettes and found that pastels, punctuated by moments of bright saturation and natural materials, imbued the spaces with joy," he says.
The backsplash tiles were imported from American manufacturer Heath Ceramics, in the Chalk-Gunmetal finish from the Classic Field line.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Custom un-lacquered brass shelves with hidden lighting help to illuminate the kitchen's work surface. The Moroccan Zellige tile-clad hood is integrated into the backsplash for a more streamlined look.
The small table with two stools pops out.
Spotted gum accents an otherwise white kitchen. The countertop drops down at one end to turn into a breakfast bar.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Throughout the kitchen and dining spaces, the ceiling is painted in Dulux Wellbeing green. This continues along the underside of the staircase to help accentuate its form. The cupboards beneath the stair are painted in a deep blue, with circular red finger pulls. The couple’s son, Mo, uses the small cupboard as a hiding spot. “You spend so much time thinking about people and how people will use the space,” says architect Catrina Stewart. “It’s amazing to walk in and often be surprised at how pieces are evolving as the kids grow up.”
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
An all-over black paint job would make a room feel bold and dramatic.
Cracked Pepper can be used as an accent shade, like on a kitchen island.
Cracked Pepper is Behr’s 2024 color of the year. While forecasting the hue, the firm found that 74 percent of Americans would consider painting a room a dark color.
Skipping stones has green and gray undertones, “taking cues from the sea,” says DeMing Carpenter, Dunn Edward’s color expert.
The company sees it as a flexible color that can cover a room or punch up cabinetry.
A collaboration with Ruggable features Peach Fuzz in one of its rugs.
