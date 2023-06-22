Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
l
Collection by
larry tan
Liked
View
8
Photos
The new kitchenette in the downstairs guest suite makes for easy outdoor dining and entertaining.
The downstairs guest suite has its own indoor/outdoor patio, protected by a slatted timber screen.
The
Here, the pitcher is a 1960’s West German Vessel from Rudi Rocket, and the Kristall Soap Dish is by Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Alaina’s parents built the home in the 1950s and moved in on the night of their wedding.
A screen made from concrete breeze blocks allows breeze and filtered light into the stairwell.
Share