“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
Guest Bath
In the bathroom, the floor is covered in custom concrete tile from Mexico. The vanity is a vintage piece topped with a concrete sink basin.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
The all black bathroom is surprising (but stylish) in the compact space, tiled with two-inch rounds. The original plan, however, would have been even more unusual. “We wanted red grout as a nod to Darth Maul,” laughs Kyle. That color concept lives on in the custom storage cabinet Schmitt designed for Kyle’s Dyson, with special red and black foam cutouts for the various vacuum pieces to be nestled in.
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit &amp; the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well &amp; hot water, a refrigerator &amp; propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."
