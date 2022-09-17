lights
The all black bathroom is surprising (but stylish) in the compact space, tiled with two-inch rounds. The original plan, however, would have been even more unusual. “We wanted red grout as a nod to Darth Maul,” laughs Kyle. That color concept lives on in the custom storage cabinet Schmitt designed for Kyle’s Dyson, with special red and black foam cutouts for the various vacuum pieces to be nestled in.
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit & the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well & hot water, a refrigerator & propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."