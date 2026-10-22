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Collection by AnnPA

Lighting & Fixtures

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Living Room, looking south to the dining area and kitchen
Living Room, looking south to the dining area and kitchen
Antique brass door locks and handmade, terra-cotta brick tiles were shipped from a local hardware store in Marrakech, Morocco.
Antique brass door locks and handmade, terra-cotta brick tiles were shipped from a local hardware store in Marrakech, Morocco.
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Wittman Estes designed and custom fabricated the pulls on the front door and the refrigerator, which are in stainless steel.
Wittman Estes designed and custom fabricated the pulls on the front door and the refrigerator, which are in stainless steel.
The arched doorways throughout the home are all new additions that the couple chose to feel akin to a Spanish-style hacienda.
The arched doorways throughout the home are all new additions that the couple chose to feel akin to a Spanish-style hacienda.
New window openings were made throughout the house to let in more light, particularly in the kitchen.
New window openings were made throughout the house to let in more light, particularly in the kitchen.
Whitney devised the idea to replace the old wooden railings with wavy wrought iron ones that feel organic, distinct, and slightly Spanish. The couple love the end result, but note that it was a “nightmare” to find someone to produce the custom piece.
Whitney devised the idea to replace the old wooden railings with wavy wrought iron ones that feel organic, distinct, and slightly Spanish. The couple love the end result, but note that it was a “nightmare” to find someone to produce the custom piece.
The custom slatted wood railings is fitted with discreet flip-down hooks to hang coats. Stairs lead down to a guest space and an additional unit for a future caretaker. An elevator, not visible, also connects the two levels. The Overlap pendant is by Michael Anastassiades for Flos.
The custom slatted wood railings is fitted with discreet flip-down hooks to hang coats. Stairs lead down to a guest space and an additional unit for a future caretaker. An elevator, not visible, also connects the two levels. The Overlap pendant is by Michael Anastassiades for Flos.
The entry has a cubby for Roberta’s shoes and a branch-shaped grab bar made of bronze by British designer Phillip Watts.
The entry has a cubby for Roberta’s shoes and a branch-shaped grab bar made of bronze by British designer Phillip Watts.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
White walls and light-hued furnishings match the airiness of the home's design. Douglas made the dining table from maple milled on site atop a Corbusier LC 6 base. A Heracleum pendant by Moooi hangs above it.
White walls and light-hued furnishings match the airiness of the home's design. Douglas made the dining table from maple milled on site atop a Corbusier LC 6 base. A Heracleum pendant by Moooi hangs above it.
The home's glass wall extends across two stories, totaling sixteen feet tall.
The home's glass wall extends across two stories, totaling sixteen feet tall.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The kitchen has Ikea cabinets with Colonial Bronze hardware that “elevates” them, topped with honed Carrara marble counters. Holly is familiar with using a high-low mix for clients. The stools are by PNW maker Phloem Studios and the ceiling lights were sourced from OneFortyThree.
The kitchen has Ikea cabinets with Colonial Bronze hardware that “elevates” them, topped with honed Carrara marble counters. Holly is familiar with using a high-low mix for clients. The stools are by PNW maker Phloem Studios and the ceiling lights were sourced from OneFortyThree.
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Walnut cabinets are paired with Pietra Grey marble on the counters and backsplash. The island stools are by furniture designer Andrew Dominic, while James Mudge fashioned the dining table and chairs, and the light is Arkivio. A display cabinet has fluted glass, in a nod to the home’s original midcentury era.
Walnut cabinets are paired with Pietra Grey marble on the counters and backsplash. The island stools are by furniture designer Andrew Dominic, while James Mudge fashioned the dining table and chairs, and the light is Arkivio. A display cabinet has fluted glass, in a nod to the home’s original midcentury era.
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”
The kitchen features oak joinery and a worktop crafted from a rare, green-veined marble with bullnose edges. “Every time I see the kitchen, I’m glad that we went for that stone,” says homeowner Leila D'Angelo. “It’s just so unique.”

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