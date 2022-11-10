SubscribeSign In
Lighting

Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Simple furnishings match the minimalist design of the home. The eat-in kitchen includes an IKEA dining table and Structure chairs. The pendant lamps are from Luminaire Authentik.
LED lighting playfully highlights the zig-zag form created where the timber stairs met the wall.
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
SHED reorganized the outdoor space into dedicated entertainment zones. The new deck connects directly to the kitchen via sliding doors.
Now, the kitchen is bright, open, and totally transformed. The chandelier is the Aquitaine Linear Chandelier in Burnished Brass from RH Modern.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
Makenzie Flom, photographer Cameron Wittig’s assistant, snaps a quick pic in the sitting area, which doubles as an additional sleeping space. There’s no TV, but there is a video projector; the white curtain can be drawn to serve as a movie screen.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
A Concretti sink perches atop a Concrete Collaborative terrazzo countertop. The Linear wall sconce above is from Kuzco.
Backdrop’s After Hours, a soft charcoal hue, gives Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown’s home in Woodland Hills, California, sleek curb appeal. Lund Sconces by Kuzco Lighting punctuate the exterior, and the streamlined garage doors are by Amarr.
