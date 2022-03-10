SubscribeSign In
g

Lighting

View 51 Photos
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
“I wanted it to look good from everywhere because the whole canyon can see it,” Steven says of the gleaming cube sitting on his property that he’d hoped to spend $70,000 to build. “I just stopped counting at some point,” he admits, referring to the blown-out budget.
“I wanted it to look good from everywhere because the whole canyon can see it,” Steven says of the gleaming cube sitting on his property that he’d hoped to spend $70,000 to build. “I just stopped counting at some point,” he admits, referring to the blown-out budget.
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">García's 19th-century home in Mexico is a joyful space that embraces the patina and heritage of the building and is </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">filled with the custom furniture and bold colors she’s known for.</span>
García's 19th-century home in Mexico is a joyful space that embraces the patina and heritage of the building and is
Lime plaster covers the walls and ceiling in the second bedroom. The artwork is by Wasted Rita.
Lime plaster covers the walls and ceiling in the second bedroom. The artwork is by Wasted Rita.
A plastered wall divides the room from the closet. Originally, the couple thought they’s only have one bedroom in the apartment, “but we are quite social,” says Jon, so they have an extra for visiting friends to stay.
A plastered wall divides the room from the closet. Originally, the couple thought they’s only have one bedroom in the apartment, “but we are quite social,” says Jon, so they have an extra for visiting friends to stay.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.

31 more saves