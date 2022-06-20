SubscribeSign In
Lighting

Waterfall countertops envelop a storage island for samples.
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
A first-floor seating area gets some drama thanks to a mesh net fastened overhead, which creates a spot for playful lounging without compromising the overhead daylighting.
The interiors were painted in Benjamin Moore's "Cloud White
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.
An acoustic ceiling balances out the sound that might otherwise bounce off of the concrete floor and brick wall during a rousing dinner party. (Bonus: The sound-dampening holes in the ceiling panels add a hit of pattern.)
On the other side of the kitchen is another light-filled living area, featuring original built-ins.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
A two-story French country cottage with gorgeous barrel vault ceilings.
