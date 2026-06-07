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Collection by
michelle quesada
Lighting
View
8
Photos
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
The door of the sauna frames a view of the Skellefte River.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
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