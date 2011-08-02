Light Lines Exhibition

We at Dwell know Jay Atherton and Cy Keener mostly as architects; we profiled them and their beautiful extreme-minimalist house in Phoenix in our December/January 2011 issue (story online here). But they also explore their concepts and interests through the medium of installation art, including a show that featured 1,200 pounds of slowly melting and dripping ice at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art last summer. So I was intrigued to hear about their latest project, an exhibition entitled "Light Lines" at the University of Texas at El Paso's Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, on view until September 21st. Using simple materials—wire, eye hooks, paper soaked with plaster, mirrors—the show has transformed the Rubin Gallery into a vessel of light. Sculpted walkways reflect and refract sunlight from mirrors that are strategically placed in the hills surrounding the Rubin Center. Here's a look at the exhibition, as well as a behind-the-scenes peek at the installation process. All photographs by Heriberto Ibarra.