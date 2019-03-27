Lifestyle
MacKinnon enlisted the help of William Wilson Wurster, Bay Area architect and dean of the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley, to select architects for the study. In turn, Wurster assembled a five-person team to name the participants. Of the 64 invited, 40 would make up Group I, the top tier professionals.
In the eating area of a 1966 Airstream Safari, "a custom table for two provides not only an eating space but also a deep bench to hang out on and watch the TV that is mounted on the opposite wall," explains Cole. The bench is upholstered with a faux leather, helping ensure any spills are easy to clean up.
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