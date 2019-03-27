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Collection by Trurogirl

Lifestyle

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Luis posing during a whale watching excursion, donning some shockingly preppy sartorial choices.
Luis posing during a whale watching excursion, donning some shockingly preppy sartorial choices.
A view of Provincetown from Pilgrim Monument, a granite tower commemorating the pilgrims’ arrival on the continent.
A view of Provincetown from Pilgrim Monument, a granite tower commemorating the pilgrims’ arrival on the continent.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Caroline said, ‘Do you wanna do another one?’ I was like, no,” Riley says with a laugh. “But we bought it, and this is it.”</span>
After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer.
Although separate, the lofted bedroom overlooks the living space.
Although separate, the lofted bedroom overlooks the living space.
The home comes fully furnished, ready for the new owners immediately.
The home comes fully furnished, ready for the new owners immediately.
The fully furnished Scandinavian-style home comes with a firepit and easy access to the Cascade River.
The fully furnished Scandinavian-style home comes with a firepit and easy access to the Cascade River.
MacKinnon enlisted the help of William Wilson Wurster, Bay Area architect and dean of the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley, to select architects for the study. In turn, Wurster assembled a five-person team to name the participants. Of the 64 invited, 40 would make up Group I, the top tier professionals.
MacKinnon enlisted the help of William Wilson Wurster, Bay Area architect and dean of the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley, to select architects for the study. In turn, Wurster assembled a five-person team to name the participants. Of the 64 invited, 40 would make up Group I, the top tier professionals.
In the eating area of a 1966 Airstream Safari, "a custom table for two provides not only an eating space but also a deep bench to hang out on and watch the TV that is mounted on the opposite wall," explains Cole. The bench is upholstered with a faux leather, helping ensure any spills are easy to clean up.
In the eating area of a 1966 Airstream Safari, "a custom table for two provides not only an eating space but also a deep bench to hang out on and watch the TV that is mounted on the opposite wall," explains Cole. The bench is upholstered with a faux leather, helping ensure any spills are easy to clean up.
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
Hytte's prefab construction allows for faster setup with lower site impact.
Hytte's prefab construction allows for faster setup with lower site impact.
Multiple Hytte cabins can be clustered together to create a village layout.
Multiple Hytte cabins can be clustered together to create a village layout.

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