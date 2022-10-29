A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
Before Gram's little sister arrived, Dusty built him this custom bed to help him let go of the crib. In addition to the slide, there's a secret hideout.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
The feel of natural materials on the skin can make a home comforting. A Colour Carpet by Scholten & Baijings for HAY, made with 100% New Zealand wool, defines the play area in the child’s bedroom of this house in Hamburg, Germany.
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
The nursery of the Ironhorse Resident by Akin Design Studio provides clean earth tones and various textures. The nursery ties in the hushed palette from the rest of the home. The aesthetic is soft, but mature and establishes a modern style a child can never easily outgrow.