Relocating the kitchen to the southeast corner and removing a wall helped not only connect it to the rest of the house, but created a more cinematic view of the nearby wetlands.
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
The wood-paneled breezeway serves as a classic Maine “L”, connecting the garage and workshop to the mainhouse and providing a seasonal screened porch for outdoor dining and entertaining. “We use it a lot in the summertime,
Wide porch screens and warm wood tones give the outdoor space a casual livability.
Clad in cypress and charged with color, the North Fork getaway of author Julie Satow and editor Stuart Elliott is something to write home about.
In addition to the primary suite providing outdoor access, it also comes with a completely renovated bathroom lined with white subway tiling and vibrant, blue patterned flooring.
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
Post-and-beam construction continues into each of the home's five bedrooms. The primary suite includes a fully remodeled bath—another space with a large skylight.
Inside, a calming neutral color palette awaits. Sliding glass doors create instant indoor-outdoor connection while also framing captivating coastline views.
“I eschewed trim and embraced clean lines to open the space and make the windows feel like light installations instead of picture frames,
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The pantry is to the left of the door.
Custom storage wraps the entry to the laundry room.
Two-toned closed cabinetry balanced with open shelves wraps the new kitchen. A metal and stone island acts as both the dining table and a prep counter, if needed.