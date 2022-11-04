Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Mariko Stucki Homer
Layout / Floorplan
View
5
Photos
A doorless sleeping space is located within the mezzanine level.
Soaring trees tower over the single-level home, allowing it to become immersed in nature.
Expansive windows in the main living areas capture postcard-worthy views of the sprawling 2,500-foot high Mount Tamalpais—an iconic symbol of Marin County.
Share