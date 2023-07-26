SubscribeSign In
Collection by Maire Cahoon

One side of the living room is anchored by the Solna cabinet from Hedge House, which syncs nicely with the rattan and brass coffee table, the Paloma from Hawkins NY.
The boys’ room includes sweet personal touches, like the pennants that reflect their namesake—Velzy, age 4, was named after Hawaiian surf spot Velzyland, and Bonny, age 1 1/2, was named after Bonny Doon, a surf spot in Santa Cruz. From the bunks, the kids are positioned for optimal reconnaissance of favorite play areas. “The boys can see the skate ramp from their top bunk, so our days usually begin out there since it’s the first thing they see waking up,” says Leah.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
