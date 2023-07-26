The boys’ room includes sweet personal touches, like the pennants that reflect their namesake—Velzy, age 4, was named after Hawaiian surf spot Velzyland, and Bonny, age 1 1/2, was named after Bonny Doon, a surf spot in Santa Cruz. From the bunks, the kids are positioned for optimal reconnaissance of favorite play areas. “The boys can see the skate ramp from their top bunk, so our days usually begin out there since it’s the first thing they see waking up,” says Leah.