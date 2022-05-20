The aluminum pop-out windows from Weather Shield offer privacy and shading, and double as cozy indoor seating.
Floor plan of Boundary Point Cabin by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
The timber decking that connects the existing cottage to the new volumes emphasizes indoor-outdoor living.
A place of unspoilt nature, the island property spans approximately 1.6 acres.
Summer house in the Stockholm archipelago floor plan.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
The design creates a single rhythm of windows extending across the middle of the house, in both public areas and bedrooms.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.
The kitchen echoes the bathroom in its finishes, including the Silestone countertop, IKEA cabinets, and Dal Tile backsplash. The space-saving fridge and range are from Blomberg.
Golden light floods through the Clerestory windows in the living area, accenting the wooden coffee table from Restoration Hardware and the weathered antique bench the couple scored from Robins Egg Bleu in Winthrop, WA.