Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
The home’s primary bathroom includes wood vanity, soaking tub, and operable windows overlooking southeastern vistas.
Brand-new tiles in the same shade of green as the original ones.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The bathrooms are dark-tiled with timber-lined walls to create a sense of intimacy and privacy.
Caesarstone counters run along the bathroom walls.