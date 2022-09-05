Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
Anna Belyaev
Laundry & Linen
View
18
Photos
Laundry
Compact washer and dryer slide under an oak countertop for laundry folding.
Terrazzo gives way to an abstract Concrete Collaborative tile in the laundry room.
A communal laundry area.
Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so wait until your machines are full before running your next cycle.
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
Thiss Scandi-inspired two-story home near Lake Malakhovskoye in Russia by Russian practice INT2 Architecture has a commodious pastel colored laundry room with a cozy little sewing nook.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.
A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
Share