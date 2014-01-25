Latest from Maison&Objet 2014

Dwell editors arrived at Maison&Objet in Paris on Friday to survey the scene. We met with British designer Bethan Gray, said hello to Inga Sempé and Ronan Bourellec at the Ligne Roset showroom in Saint Germain, and broke bread with the Muuto team at a new restaurant, Manger, in the 10th arrondissement. Of particular interest at the show were interior designers of the year Dimore Studio, as well as a selection of Young Turkish designers in Hall 7. Stay tuned for more updates, including an interview with Maison&Objet Now! designer of the year, Philippe Nigro.