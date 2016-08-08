Lanikeha at Ka‘anapali Golf Estates, Maui

This captivating estate is nestled well above the lots below and has been strategically built to maximize and protect views. Every bedroom enjoys Pacific blue vistas and year-round sunset views. Perfectly nestled on a cul-de-sac in the exclusive gated community of Lanikeha, you're only a golf cart ride away from Kaanapali Resort and Whaler's Village.

Carefully designed with Maui's finest architect and builder, this estate was the winner of several 2011 BIA Overall Grand awards. Lanikeha, phase 2 within Kaanapali Golf Estates, is West Maui's newest gated community. Sold furnished.

0.72 acres Land | 4,664 sqft Living | 4BR / 5BA | Media/Business Room | Pool & Spa | Offered for $ 5.4M

