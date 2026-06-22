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t
Collection by
Tracyann Lek
Landscaping
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4
Photos
Originally built in 1957, the recent renovation, which was completed in just 10 months, sought to preserve the midcentury-modern details while dramatically updating the home's performance for contemporary living.
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