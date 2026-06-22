Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tracyann Lek

Landscaping

View 4 Photos
Originally built in 1957, the recent renovation, which was completed in just 10 months, sought to preserve the midcentury-modern details while dramatically updating the home's performance for contemporary living.
Originally built in 1957, the recent renovation, which was completed in just 10 months, sought to preserve the midcentury-modern details while dramatically updating the home's performance for contemporary living.