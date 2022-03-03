The alley entrance is shaded by a cantilevered volume on the second floor. Turf-block pavers reduce runoff.
The 1950 Eichler home in Palo Alto, California, that Ogawa Fisher Architects renovated for a family of five features a cool gray facade punctuated by a bright orange front door.
Mulberry trees shade the side facade. In winter they shed their leaves and let the sun into the exterior.
Modscape is an end-to-end company, however they will bring in outsdie consultants when necessary. The landscape and pool for this project were executed with the help of Bethany Williamson, Wickstead Works, and Gordon Ave Pools & Spas.
Lotz specified a twenty-foot-long sliding door that spans the bedroom and bathroom in the primary suite, and opens to a decorative planter bed.
The view from the courtyard at the Casita, added in 2020.
The landscaping was added between the construction of the main house and the Casita.
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.
The architects design for the backyard showcases an outdoor deck, bleacher seating, a lush grass area, and a deck with seating and a fire pit.
The original pool was refinished and grommets were installed for a custom safety cover. A new firepit by Lumacast and teak-and-rope lounge chairs from the Conran Shop create the perfect outdoor lounge area.
A flat front yard, with drought-tolerant landscaping and a spa, is a place for gardening, lawn games, and congregating with guests.