At night, a sunken fire pit at one end of the pool—defined by Techo-Bloc Industria Triangle pavers in Greyed Nickel, Shale Grey, and Onyx Black—creates a relaxed gathering space. The dividing wall between the pool and fire pit has been cleverly designed to be used as a swim-up bar during the day, and a fireside bar at night. Strategically placed lighting around the pool area and the edges of the fire pit further bring the space to life at night, making it dance with light and fire.