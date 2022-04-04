Landscape
Intrigued by the "smart, simple things" being done with modular housing, Will Arnett tapped architect Suchi Reddy and prefab company LivingHomes to design a house that merges the best of on-site and factory construction. The "Arrested Development" and "LEGO Movie" actor’s new home, completed in 2017, faces down a verdant canyon in Beverly Hills.
At night, a sunken fire pit at one end of the pool—defined by Techo-Bloc Industria Triangle pavers in Greyed Nickel, Shale Grey, and Onyx Black—creates a relaxed gathering space. The dividing wall between the pool and fire pit has been cleverly designed to be used as a swim-up bar during the day, and a fireside bar at night. Strategically placed lighting around the pool area and the edges of the fire pit further bring the space to life at night, making it dance with light and fire.
During the day, this home takes poolside relaxation to the next level, with sun loungers spread out across the patio, which is paved in a large Para slab in Greyed Nickel. The pool’s ornate edge pattern was created with the linear Westmount paver in Shale Grey and Onyx Black, and is finished with the brand’s elegant Raffinato wall cap and steps in Greyed Nickel.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
Perched high in the Santa Monica Mountains, this modern hillside home by Sant Architects consists of a three bedroom main residence and adjacent studio. Floor-to-ceiling windows and dramatic sliding doors offer shifting perspectives of the sublime landscape and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.