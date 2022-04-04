SubscribeSign In
Intrigued by the "smart, simple things" being done with modular housing, Will Arnett tapped architect Suchi Reddy and prefab company LivingHomes to design a house that merges the best of on-site and factory construction. The "Arrested Development" and "LEGO Movie" actor’s new home, completed in 2017, faces down a verdant canyon in Beverly Hills.
Birdsall and Atticus are seated on an ipe bench designed by Anna Boeschenstein; the stucco exterior cladding was matched to Cast Iron 6202 paint by Sherwin-Williams.
Behind her is the greenhouse, where Lynn starts vegetables like lettuce, Swiss chard, and tomatoes. Landscape architect David Hocker defined the sunken fire pit area with Cor-Ten steel.
Designer Rebecca Cohen-Scharfman and her filmmaker husband, Alex Scharfman, turned a mundane Brooklyn townhouse into a home with personality and an exceptional outdoor space. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In the dining area, an AGO Cirkus chandelier hangs over a Laurel table from Burke Decor. The black Salt chairs are from Design Within Reach, and the Stature end chair is from CB2.</span>
At night, a sunken fire pit at one end of the pool—defined by Techo-Bloc Industria Triangle pavers in Greyed Nickel, Shale Grey, and Onyx Black—creates a relaxed gathering space. The dividing wall between the pool and fire pit has been cleverly designed to be used as a swim-up bar during the day, and a fireside bar at night. Strategically placed lighting around the pool area and the edges of the fire pit further bring the space to life at night, making it dance with light and fire.
During the day, this home takes poolside relaxation to the next level, with sun loungers spread out across the patio, which is paved in a large Para slab in Greyed Nickel. The pool’s ornate edge pattern was created with the linear Westmount paver in Shale Grey and Onyx Black, and is finished with the brand’s elegant Raffinato wall cap and steps in Greyed Nickel.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
Perched high in the Santa Monica Mountains, this modern hillside home by Sant Architects consists of a three bedroom main residence and adjacent studio. Floor-to-ceiling windows and dramatic sliding doors offer shifting perspectives of the sublime landscape and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.
