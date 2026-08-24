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Collection by Charles OHare

Landscape

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The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,