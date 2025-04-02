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Collection by Bob Gibbin

Landscape

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The home and surrounding garden encourages connection with the neighborhood. The furnished front yard, for example, features integrated planter seating that marks the entry pathway.
The home and surrounding garden encourages connection with the neighborhood. The furnished front yard, for example, features integrated planter seating that marks the entry pathway.
Mulberry trees shade the side facade. In winter they shed their leaves and let the sun into the exterior.
Mulberry trees shade the side facade. In winter they shed their leaves and let the sun into the exterior.